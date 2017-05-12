  • Home

Friday Night Frenzy: May 12, 2017

Union-Endicott hosts Owego in boys lacrosse, Friday Night.
VESTAL, N.Y. -

Here are your scores from around Section IV in our Friday Night Frenzy:

Boys Lacrosse

Vestal 17 - Horseheads 8

Girls Lacrosse

Johnson City 15 - Binghamton 9

Softball

Maine-Endwell 6 - Horseheads 1