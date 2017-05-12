Free Shuttle to Animal Adventure for Season Opening

Animal Adventure Park helps to make things easier for visitors with anticipating large crowds for their season opening.

To help decrease traffic, BC Transit will be providing shuttles from Nathaniel Cole Park to Animal Adventure for select dates during their first week of operation this season.

The park is anticipating large crowds, and the shuttle service is being provided to help accommodate them.

The service is free for attendees, as a courtesy from Animal Adventure.

The shuttle will run on opening day May 15, starting at 10:30 a.m. and running regularly until 5:00 p.m. The shuttle service will follow the same schedule on May 20 and May 21.