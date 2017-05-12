  • Home

Cortland County Woman Facing Drug Charges

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. -

A Cortland County woman was arrested after police found her passed out in the parking lot of Express Mart in Westover with a syringe lying on her seat that contained methamphetamines. Broome County Sheriff's arrested 28 year old Danielle Mulhern of Cortland County around 4:30 Friday morning.  She was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in court at a later date.