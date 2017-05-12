Plans for New Outpatient Addiction Treatment Facility in Vestal Announced

A new outpatient addiction treatment facility could soon be making its way to Vestal.



On Friday, family members of the Vestal-based Walsh and Sons Construction announced a partnership and plans to put a facility called the Heritage Recovery Center at 4733 Vestal Parkway East. Officials said the site formerly served as a day care facility.

Dan Callahan, who has previously ran a treatment facility in Florida, will oversee its operations. Callahan says plans include services such as individual and group therapy, and relapse prevention for different types of substance addiction -- including a large focus in opioid addiction.

"No one wants to lose their children or their husband or their wife. We want to give people hope and a chance to live their life to the fullest," said Callahan.

Callahan said the site would also include services such as vocational assistance to help people get back to work. "So not only focusing on not drinking or drugging, but also to be able to focus on hope, 'Where am I going in my life?'" said Callahan.

The facility has received a Certificate of Need. Callahan said the next step is waiting to be approved for a license through the State's Office of Alcoholism & Substance Abuse Services (OASAS). He said that process could take up to six months, but hopes it will be sooner.

A website has been set up with some more information on future goals for this facility: www.heritagerecovery.org.