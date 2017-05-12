Police Make Arrest In Boscovs Ramp Vehicle Break-Ins

Binghamton police are crediting a tipster in the May 9th arrest in a series of break-ins of vehicles in the Boscovs parking ramp.

Police say they found numerous stolen items, including electronics, when they searched the backpack of Kyle J. Nowak early Tuesday morning.

Nowak was arrested at about 4 a.m. on Water Street after a tipster reported the suspect was in the ramp breaking into vehicles. Police checked the ramp and found several vehicles had been broken into.

They were able to contact most of the vehicles' owners but add there may have been more thefts that were not reported.

Nowak was charged with petit larceny.