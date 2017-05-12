Bearcats coast past Stony Brook after rough start

The Binghamton University Bearcats took down Stony Brook Friday afternoon 11-4, clinching a spot in the America East semifinals against Maine at 4:30. After giving up two runs in the top of the first, including a leadoff home run, the Bearcats answered with two in the first, two more in each the third and the fifth, and then five runs on no hits in the sixth.

Jourdin Hering led off the game with a home run and Chelsea Evans dropped an RBI single into center with the bases loaded. Jesse Rutherford, though, threw out the trail runner to limit the damage. The Bearcats then loaded the bases in the bottom half, tying the game when Bridget Hunt sliced a single into left. Crysti Eichner then gave the Bearcats the lead in the third with an RBI single through the right side, Carrie Maniccia brought another run home on an error to make it 4-2. Jill Bovitt doubled off the shortstops glove in the 5th to make it 6-2. The Sea Wolves mounted a small comeback scoring two more in the 6th, setting up perhaps the most bizarre inning of the Bearcats season.

In the bottom of the sixth, Lindsay Hughes on to pitch in relief drilled Bridget Hunt to load the bases. Starter Melissa Rahrich then returned to the game and on her first two pitches, hit Sara Herskowitz and Eichner consecutively to bring in two more runs. Then, Rahrich walked Maniccia to make it 9-4, a Bovitt RBI groundout and a wild pitch later, the Bearcats had scored five runs on no hits in the inning.

The Bearcats play Maine for rights to play Albany in the America East Finals on Saturday. Albany needs just one win to clinch the title, while their opponent needs to beat them twice by virtue of the double elimination format. First pitch Saturday scheduled for 12:00.