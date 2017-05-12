ARSON TRIAL: Jury Struggles To Agree On Verdict

Jury deliberations continue in the arson trial for a former Endicott firefighter. Jason Stokes is accused of setting fire to his home in August, 2016 with his wife and kids inside. A jury deliberated on a verdict all day on Friday, but could not come to an agreement. If convicted, Stokes could spend up to 25 years in prison for arson in the second degree.

Around 1 o'clock, the jury submitted a note to the court asking what procedure was in case of a hung jury. At that point, the jurors had been talking it out for four hours, which Judge Kevin Dooley said was not nearly enough time in a case like this. Three hours later, the jury submitted another note, saying they were "without a doubt a hung jury" and that they don't expect this to change with time.

Judge Dooley says it is common for a jury to feel like they will never agree on a verdict, but they usually do. He dismissed the jury for the weekend, but they will be back in deliberations on Monday morning.

At the beginning of the trial, both the prosecution and the defense said it was a case of circumstantial evidence, meaning there is no "smoking gun" or eyewitness to the crime.

The fire started in a storage room in the basement of the Stokes' home. A K-9 partner with State Fire Investigators detected ignitable liquid in that room, pointing to an intentional flame. Investigators also found gas cans and plastic soda bottles filled with gasoline strung together and placed around the first floor of the home. Statements from Stokes to New York State Police Investigators puts him in those areas of the house just an hour before the 9-1-1 call came in.

The defense argues that there are no DNA samples or finger prints to prove Stokes did it, and, in fact, investigators did not test key pieces of evidence. Stokes' attorney says his client's handwriting does not match the spray-painted message on the back of the home that reads "lie with pigs, fry like bacon."