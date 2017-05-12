Family Enrichment Network Shows Recognition on 'National Child Care Provider Appreciation Day'

With Mother's Day on Sunday, on Friday we take the time to recognize those whose job it is to help develop the minds of young children.

It's National Child Care Provider Appreciation Day. Fox 40 spoke with Jennifer Perney, Director of Child Care Resource and Referral at the Family Enrichment Network. The organization works to provide supportive services to help children and families best grow.

Perney said overall, child care providers supervise about 3,000 children under the age of five throughout Broome, Tioga and Chenango Counties each day.

"Research shows that the first few years of a child's life are the most important, and they need high-quality settings -- whether that's a child care center or a family child care home provider. It's hard work. We just want to make sure we say thank you to all of those who are doing this hard work out there in the field," said Perney.



