Windsor Elementary Students Explore 'Careers on Wheels'

Windsor elementary students explored a variety of careers that hit the road for their daily duties.

On Friday, students at C.R. Weeks Elementary learned about more than 15 occupations at the "Careers on Wheels 2017" event held at their school.

Participants included the Binghamton Zoo's "Zoo Mobile", a Windsor Emergency Services vehicle, and a NYSEG truck.

"It's a great opportunity for people to explore all of these different jobs that they have. It's just so cool there's so many different things you can be," said Christian Varelakis, a 5th grade student at C.R. Weeks Elementary.

Varelakis told Fox 40 he's hoping to end up in a career in science.

Friday's event also included some action from the sky. A helicopter from Lockheed Martin paid the students a visit.