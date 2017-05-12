Man Indicted for Murder in After-hours Club Shooting

Broome County Grand Jury indicted 26-year-old Jihad T. Ray for Murder in the second degree, and Criminal Use of a Firearm in the first degree.

In connection to an after-hours club shooting in Binghamton on April 22, officials said it is alleged Ray caused the death of Brandon Hernandez.

22-year-old Brendan Hernandez, was found by police lying in the park with multiple gunshot wounds at 56 Orton Avenue on April 22. He was taken to the Wilson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.