BREAKING: Jury Acquits Former Endicott Firefighter of Arson

Jason Stokes is a free man. The former Endicott firefighter was accused of burning his own home in August 2016 with his wife and two children inside. A jury handed down the verdict of "not guilty" on Monday in Broome county court.

When court was dismissed on Friday, the jury was in a deadlock. On Monday morning, that guilty verdict came 45 minutes after an alternate juror was called in to replace one who had become ill.

Stokes was so relieved by the verdict, that he left his seat in court to rejoin his family before he had been dismissed. Audibly sighing in relief, he said, "I can finally sleep again."

It was a case of circumstantial evidence. There were no DNA samples pointing to Stokes, or a witness who saw him set the fire. With the doors to the home locked both before and after the blaze, investigators concluded it was someone inside the house who set the fire.

Stokes had told police he was up and walking around the house at 1am, just an hour before the 9-1-1 call came in, which made him their prime suspect for the crime.

The Stokes family got safely out of the house using a makeshift fire escape that Jason Stokes had built in his son's bedroom windows. Stokes lowered his wife, son, and daughter out the window on a rope attached to a broom handle.

Members of the Endicott fire department testified the first indication of a suspicious flame was when stokes told them he opened upper story Windows to ventilate the smoke. Captain Paul Higgins said this concerned him because as a firefighter Stokes would have known ventilating above a flame causes it to rise faster. The defense says Stokes, like any human, panicked and threw aside his training in that moment.

Gas cans and plastic soda bottles filled with flammable liquid were strung together with green twine and placed throughout the first floor of the home. A K-9 detected ignitable fluid in the cellar storage room where the fire broke out. Both the prosecution and the defense agree that it was arson, but the jury did not find there was enough evidence to convict Stokes.

Stokes' defense lawyer says that police "jumped the gun" and made a hasty arrest before conducting a thorough investigation.

The Broome County District Attorney's office released the following statement in response to the Stokes verdict: “While we respectfully disagree with the verdict of the jury, we respect their decision. The State Police, Investigators, and Fire Investigators worked diligently on this case, and we thank them for their hard work.”