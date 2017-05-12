Wanted: Fugitives On The Run From Susquehanna County

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office and Tunkhannock Borough Police

Department are searching for fugitives, wanted on felony warrants for Escape, Criminal Conspiracy to

Commit Escape, and other related charges.



Chelsea Robinson, a 27-year-old white female, of Lake St. Montrose PA., escaped from the custody of Wyoming

County Adult Probation officers at the courthouse on Friday, 5/5/17. Robinson's boyfriend, Shane Macnamee, a

32-year-old white male, assisted in her escape.



Robinson and Macnamee have ties to the Montrose, PA area but they are also believed to be in the

Binghamton/Chenango areas of Broome County.



They are possibly operating a silver or gray 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with a possible PA registration of

HKF-4361.



There are active Felony Warrants for both ROBINSON and MACNAMEE for Escape, Criminal Conspiracy to

Commit Escape and other related charges.



Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact the Broome County District Attorney’s Office at

(607) 778-2425, Tunkhannock Borough Police at (570) 836-3369, or dial 911.