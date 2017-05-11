Fundraiser for Mom's House in Johnson City

A fund-raiser for Mom's House was held at the Endicott Visitor's Center on Lincoln Avenue Thursday night. Those who attended had an opportunity to sample delicious food from local restaurants as well as beer from the areas brewers. 27 home brewers also submitted their beer to see who has the best home brew.

Mom's House is located in Johnson City and is a non-profit licensed child care center for children of low income single moms who are enrolled in school full time.