Ride Sharing may Start in Time for the July 4th Weekend

Uber and Lfyt may be able to start operating in the southern tier just in time for the fourth of July holiday weekend. State Senator James Seward of Oneonta has co-sponsored legislation that would fast track ride sharing services in the state. Ride sharing regulations were recently adopted in the state budget, but the ride companies are not allowed to operate until July 9th. However, the Senator's legislation would allow them to start on June 29th.