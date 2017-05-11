Levy, Pike named Class B, C Players of the Year

Seton Catholic Central's Lexi Levy has been named NYSSWA Class B Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Watkins Glen's Amanda Pike has earned the same honors for Class C. Both the Saints and the Senecas won NYSPHSAA State Titles with the Saints taking home the Federation Title a week after as well.

In total, 46 girls from Section IV were honored across all five classes.

Class AA:

Sixth Team:

Kiara Fisher - Elmira

Seventh Team:

Annie Ramil - Binghamton

Tenth Team:

Zaria Thomas - Elmira

Honorable Mention:

Kaziah Ross - Binghamton

Zaria Demember-Shazer - Elmira

Class A:

Third Team:

Alani Gallagher - Vestal

Fourth Team:

Kyesha Talerico - Maine-Endwell

Fifth Team:

Vivian Ladd - Johnson City

Ninth Team:

Shelley Anderson - Vestal

Tenth Team:

Kaci Donovan - Owego

Thirteenth Team:

Julianna Mushalla - Vestal

Fourteenth Team:

Molly Burdick - Johnson City

Honorable Mention:

Anna Felice - Owego

Class B:

Player of the Year:

Lexi Levy - Seton

Second Team:

Megan Komandarek - Norwich

Hanna Strawn - Seton

Erin Nolan - Susquehanna Valley

Eighth Team:

Holly Manchester - Susquehanna Valley

Elle Nittinger - Waverly

Ninth Team:

Julia Hauer - Seton

Twelfth Team:

Alex Yoest - Chenango Forks

Thirteenth Team:

Ava McCann - Seton

Honorable Mention:

Mackenzie Maynard - Norwich

Alex Tomasso - Waverly

Class C:

Player of the Year:

Amanda Pike - Watkins Glen

Third Team:

Abigail Selfridge - Bainbridge-Guilford

Fourth Team:

Mariah Gonzalez - Watkins Glen

Mary Foster - Elmira Notre Dame

Seventh Team:

Hannah Morse - Watkins Glen

Eighth Team:

Allie Genson - Moravia

Ninth Team:

Hezel Haehnel - Unatego

Gillian Clark - Odessa-Montour

Honorable Mention:

Olivia Harby - Walton

Megan Palmitier - Bainbridge-Guilford

Alyssa Sands - Greene

Class D:

Second Team:

Mariah Byrd - Newfield

Lexi DuBois - South Kortright

Fourth Team:

Brianna Lansing - South Kortright

Logan Bruce - Delhi

Fifth Team:

Cassidy Marsh - Marathon

Seventh Team:

Catherine Kopp - Southern Cayuga

Adelena Sackett - Delhi

Eighth Team:

Laycee Drake - Hancock

Ninth Team:

Hayley Streenland - Stamford

Kaitlynn Finch - Delhi

Honorable Mention:

Savannah Eckberg - Milford

The full listings for the All-State Teams can be found here for Class AA and A and here for Class B, C, and D.