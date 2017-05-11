Levy, Pike named Class B, C Players of the Year

Seton Catholic Central's Lexi Levy has been named NYSSWA Class B Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Watkins Glen's Amanda Pike has earned the same honors for Class C. Both the Saints and the Senecas won NYSPHSAA State Titles with the Saints taking home the Federation Title a week after as well.
In total, 46 girls from Section IV were honored across all five classes.
Class AA:
Sixth Team:
Kiara Fisher - Elmira
Seventh Team:
Annie Ramil - Binghamton
Tenth Team:
Zaria Thomas - Elmira
Honorable Mention:
Kaziah Ross - Binghamton
Zaria Demember-Shazer - Elmira
Class A:
Third Team:
Alani Gallagher - Vestal
Fourth Team:
Kyesha Talerico - Maine-Endwell
Fifth Team:
Vivian Ladd - Johnson City
Ninth Team:
Shelley Anderson - Vestal
Tenth Team:
Kaci Donovan - Owego
Thirteenth Team:
Julianna Mushalla - Vestal
Fourteenth Team:
Molly Burdick - Johnson City
Honorable Mention:
Anna Felice - Owego
Class B:
Player of the Year:
Lexi Levy - Seton
Second Team:
Megan Komandarek - Norwich
Hanna Strawn - Seton
Erin Nolan - Susquehanna Valley
Eighth Team:
Holly Manchester - Susquehanna Valley
Elle Nittinger - Waverly
Ninth Team:
Julia Hauer - Seton
Twelfth Team:
Alex Yoest - Chenango Forks
Thirteenth Team:
Ava McCann - Seton
Honorable Mention:
Mackenzie Maynard - Norwich
Alex Tomasso - Waverly
Class C:
Player of the Year:
Amanda Pike - Watkins Glen
Third Team:
Abigail Selfridge - Bainbridge-Guilford
Fourth Team:
Mariah Gonzalez - Watkins Glen
Mary Foster - Elmira Notre Dame
Seventh Team:
Hannah Morse - Watkins Glen
Eighth Team:
Allie Genson - Moravia
Ninth Team:
Hezel Haehnel - Unatego
Gillian Clark - Odessa-Montour
Honorable Mention:
Olivia Harby - Walton
Megan Palmitier - Bainbridge-Guilford
Alyssa Sands - Greene
Class D:
Second Team:
Mariah Byrd - Newfield
Lexi DuBois - South Kortright
Fourth Team:
Brianna Lansing - South Kortright
Logan Bruce - Delhi
Fifth Team:
Cassidy Marsh - Marathon
Seventh Team:
Catherine Kopp - Southern Cayuga
Adelena Sackett - Delhi
Eighth Team:
Laycee Drake - Hancock
Ninth Team:
Hayley Streenland - Stamford
Kaitlynn Finch - Delhi
Honorable Mention:
Savannah Eckberg - Milford
The full listings for the All-State Teams can be found here for Class AA and A and here for Class B, C, and D.