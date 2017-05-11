GANG ESCAPE: Crack Down on After Hours Clubs

More problems are on the way for owners of after hours clubs across the city.

We talked to District Attorney Steve Cornwell about how officials plan to prosecute the clubs as they find themselves at the center of attention.

Cracking down on after-hours clubs is part of a bigger effort to curb an increase in violent crimes. The April shooting death outside a club on Orton Avenue effectively put all clubs and club owners on the radar of Broome County's top prosecutor.

A few days later the owner of the club told the city that he would close after being threatened with the lock down law. Broome's top prosecutor says there's a lot more that can be done on top of the lock down laws to shut these clubs down.

After the shooting on Orton Avenue that killed Brandon Hernandez, Cornwell said prosecuting after-hours clubs are one of his top priorities.

