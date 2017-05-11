  • Home

Sabers, 'Jackets split diamond doubleheader

Posted: Updated:
CONKLIN, N.Y. -

Both in a 1-0 fashion, visiting Oneonta and host Susquehanna Valley split the baseball-softball diamond doubleheader.  The Sabers, closing in on a STAC Baseball Division Title were shutout by the Yellow Jackets, while their softball counterparts used a second inning run-scoring error to beat Oneonta.