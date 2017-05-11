Mayor David Announces Re-Election

Mayor Rich David announced Thursday that he is officially running for re-election, and that he plans to propose one of Binghamton's largest tax cuts yet.

Mayor David said that for the first time in nearly 20 years property taxes went down in the city of Binghamton.

"And this fall I will announce our biggest tax cut yet, because residents deserve it, " said David.

He was joined by supporters at the Terra Cotta in Binghamton when he made the formal announcement.

David said his accomplishments during his first term included beefing up the police department and the crumbling infrastructure. If re-elected he pledges to improve quality of life, restore neighborhoods and turn City Hall's focus back to the residents and tax payers.

