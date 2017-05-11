Conlon tosses another gem but bats quiet

BINGHAMTON, NY – Despite receiving a season-high eight innings from P.J. Conlon, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies were shut out by the Akron RubberDucks, 1-0, Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium. Following his one-hitter from five days earlier, Conlon struck out six RubberDucks without dishing out a walk. The Rumble Ponies suffered their second shutout loss of the season and were held to a season-low two hits by three RubberDuck pitchers.

Dorssys Paulino’s two-out single in the fourth inning proved to be the difference maker in Binghamton’s tenth one-run game of the season. Mike Papi singled to begin the frame and moved to third base on a pair of groundouts. Paulino hit a slow roller directly up the middle, which found its way into the outfield for a hit and a 1-0 Akron lead.

The Binghamton bats left seven on base and were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. Tomas Nido doubled and Jio Mier singled to provide the lone Rumble Pony hits off three Akron arms.

Luis Lugo (2-1) tossed six scoreless frames while walking five, before the combination of Matt Whitehouse and Neil Holland finished off the Rumble Ponies in the final three innings.

P.J. Conlon (3-2) has now allowed one run in 15 innings with one walk and 15 strikeouts in his last two starts.

The Rumble Ponies (18-12) continue their five-game series with Akron on Friday night at 7:05 PM. RHP Donovan Hand takes the hill against RubberDucks RHP Julian Merryweather. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:50 PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jio Mier extends his hitting streak to six games…Binghamton falls to 7-3 in one-run games…The game was played in two hours and four minutes, the shortest nine-inning game of the season