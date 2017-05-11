Local Businesses Pledge to Keep their Travel Dollars in the Community

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that 40 local businesses have agreed to join the new initiative and fly BGM. The plan is to show a demand and attract more carriers and service to the Greater Binghamton Airport.

Businesses participating in the program can commit in ways that work for their business model. Jennifer Conway the Chamber President and CEO said that local businesses and the airport both have room for growth, and partnering they can support and grow together.

"Right now we are showing as a strong market with people who are willing to fly. We are filling, we are selling out. This is step one and then we can add the extra flights," said Conway.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said by reaching out to businesses in the community is just one way they plan to get more service and save BGM.