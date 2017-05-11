Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial Talks About Seniors and Retirement

Tom: The American labor force has the largest number of seniors in decades. Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial explains.

Greg: Thanks, Tom. The government recently released data showing about one in five workers in the U.S.is 65 years or older. The last time seniors made up such a large percentage of the workforce was when JFK was in the White House way back in 1962. The number of older workers has been steadily rising since 1985, and it’s fair to point out that the overall U.S.population is getting older as baby boomers age so a similar trend among workers can be expected.

But researchers are trying to determine if the underlying reasons behind the “graying of the workforce” are positive or negative.

Tom: What are some reasons people continue to work past 65?

Greg: On the negative side many older workers haven’t saved enough to retire and are forced to work longer than they want to. Lots of recent studies confirm baby boomers’ retirement savings are in crisis.But also, some pre-retirees seem to have gotten the message that working until age 70 means they’ll enjoy much larger social security benefits.

Tom: Are there other positive reasons for working longer?

Greg: Yes, today’s seniors tend to be much healthier and more energetic than previous generations and they’re simply able to keep working longer. Also, many workers over 65 enjoy their occupations and feel working helps them stay active and socially engaged as they get older. The ideal situation for those 65-plus would be to have saved enough for a comfortable retirement and then be able to choose when they’d like to stop working.

