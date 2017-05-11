ARSON TRIAL: Closing Arguments Wrap Up Jason Stokes Trial

Testimony and closing arguments wrapped up on Thursday for the trial of former Endicott firefighter Jason Stokes. Stokes is accused of setting fire to his own home in August 2016 while his wife and two children were inside.

Investigators say flammable containers were strung together throughout the home in what they believe was an attempt to spread the fire. Testing confirmed that the containers held gasoline and lighter fluid. A spool of twine matching the material used to string the containers together was found in the kitchen of the home. The defense questioned why investigators did not test the spool for DNA or fingerprints.

The fire started in a storage room in the basement. A K-9 partner with State Fire Investigators detected ignitable liquid in that room, pointing to an intentional flame.

Stokes said all the doors to the residence were locked before the family went to bed. The doors were still locked when firefighters arrived on the scene and they had to force entry. With no signs of forced entry or unlocked doors, police concluded it was someone inside the residence who started the blaze.

The defense says this is a case of "jumping the gun" and police had made up their minds to arrest Stokes before conducting a thorough investigation. The defense says Stokes' handwriting does not match the graffiti "Lie with pigs, fry like bacon" on the back of the house. The DNA found on one of the flammable containers is not a match for Stokes' profile.

The jury will begin deliberations Friday morning in Broome County Court.