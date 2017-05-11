YWCA Celebrates 125 Years of Service in the Community

The YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County is celebrating a milestone this year -- its 125th anniversary of service to the community.

The organization held a luncheon at the Binghamton Club Thursday afternoon to raise awareness of its services to help keep women and children safe and healthy. Leaders of the non-profit say 125 years wouldn't be possible without community support, including those who volunteer and make donations.

"We are grateful and thankful for everyone who has been here to help us -- from the beginning, to now, and going forward," said Carole Coppens, Executive Director for the YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County.

Coppens added there will also be an Evening Gala at the Holiday Inn on November 9th to celebrate the anniversary.

The executive director says the organization serves about 5,000 people in the area each year.

Below are some of its services:

Supportive Housing: Helps women and children facing homelessness

Perfectly Suited program: Provides professional business attire to those who need it for a job

Encore Plus Program: Assists uninsured and under-insured women in accessing free annual mammogram and PAP screenings

Young Wonders: Early childhood education center

The YWCA in Binghamton is located at 80 Hawley St. For more information, visit www.ywcabinghamton.org.