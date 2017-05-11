Red Cross Honors Community Members for Heroic Acts

Heroes within our community were honored for stepping up in times of crisis.



With Fox 40's weatherman Mick Dwyer helping to MC, the Southern Tier Chapter of the American Red Cross held its 8th Annual Real Heroes Breakfast Thursday morning. The event was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Binghamton.

There were 18 people, and two dogs, recognized for their live-saving acts. Those honored included first responders and other community members.

Awards were given in the following categories:

Animal Rescue: Roseybud and Minnie Moo

Last June, these rottweilers helped alert their owner of a shed fire before her own home caught fire in Danby, NY.

Fire Rescue: Capt. Brent Soden

Last December, this volunteer fire fighter for the Endwell Fire Department helped save a victim trapped in an apartment fire.

Medical: Trooper Elizabeth Stever

In March 2016, Trooper Stever used her training to help a 61-year-old male in the Town of Lisle who'd suffered a severe cut to his arm from a circular saw.

Good Samaritan Youth: Jessica Fitzgerald

In February 2016, Fitzgerald helped save a co-worker's life with CPR.

Good Samaritan Adult: Edward Staff, Albert Fiori, Chris White and Doug Kumpon

Last August, these four men helped save a women trapped in her burning vehicle as a result of a multiple car crash on Route 17 in Binghamton.

"My fellow rescuers and I don't consider ourselves heroes. We just did what needed to be done at the time when somebody was in need," said Kumpon. "And we hope somebody would do the same for us if we were ever in that situation."

Workplace Safety: Nick Dadamio, Joshua McCafferty, Alec Peterson, Tyler Shuler, and Spencer Nagle

In June 2016, these Cole Park lifeguards and workers helped save the life of a man who had entered the water head first and broken his neck.

Law Enforcement: Trooper Michael Gardner

In February 2016, with the assistance of another citizen, Trooper Gardner helped save a suspect whose car would have otherwise quickly submerged in icy water near State Route 79. This after the car veered off the road, down an embankment, and into the lake -- during a 70 mph chase.

Education: Doris Lucas

As a Special Education Monitor at BOCES, Lucas has used the Heimlich Maneuver to save two students' lives (in January 2015 and again in December 2016).

Blood Donor: Lance Lee

Lee has donated blood for 30 years and volunteered with the Red Cross for 20 years. To this date, he's donated about 32 gallons of whole blood and platelets.

Lifeline: Dr. Jessica Surdey

Last Fall, this Binghamton University helped in saving the life of a student who was in cardiac arrest.

Good Neighbor: Stephen Potochniak

In May 2016, while he was on his way to the grocery store, Potochniak used CPR and an AED from Vestal Police to help save the life of a man who at the time showed no signs of life.

Military: Frederick Teribury

In August 2016, Teribury was part of a five-member impromptu team that responded to the Route 17 crash in Binghamton. The former U.S. Army Special Forces Medical non-commissioned officer helped assess several victims, give paramedics vital information, and keep the women taken out of the burning car stable.

On Thursday, Good Neighbor Award recipient Stephen Potochniak had the chance to see Frank Helman, the man he helped save, for the first time since the incident last May. Potochniak said while getting a medal and recognition was wonderful, the encounter was one of the greatest honors of all.

"It's something I can't put words to. To see him alive and well, talking to him, seeing that he gets to see his grandchildren everyday, it's just puts things in perspective,"said Potochniak.

"I'm extremely thankful. I mean he brought me back from the dead, that's what he did. It was more than just saving my life, I was laying there dead with no heartbeat, and he started with CPR, and got everything restarted," said Helman.

Potochniak, who used CPR and an AED from Vestal Police to help save Helman's life before emergency crews could arrive, encourages everyone to talk Red Cross classes to learn CPR and basic life support, "Because you never know, one day you might be going to the grocery store, and it might be a total stranger or a loved one -- to have that knowledge is truly amazing."

