Binghamton Man Sentenced For Fatal Stabbing

Juan Lopez-Laboy, 25, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for fatally stabbing Santos Echevarria, 31, in February. The stabbing took place at the Town and Country Apartments in Binghamton.

Lopez-Laboy's defense lawyer says onlookers encouraged the fight between the two men. Judge Kevin Dooley told Lopez-Laboy that he alone is to blame for his actions.