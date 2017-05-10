Community Offers Opinions for Possible Drug Treatment Center

Over one hundred members of the community gathered, Wednesday, at the Broome County Library to voice their opinions regarding the construction of a potential new drug treatment center.

According to Broome County Executive Jason Garnar (D), joined by other county representatives, he hosted the public forum in an effort to gain public input on the needs for a large scale addiction center and address the ongoing opioid epidemic.

"We heard from 40 to 50 speakers, and everyone except for one person said they were absolutely in favor of it," said Broome Executive Jason Garnar.

One supporter after another spoke to the crowd of concerned citizens, a common theme among the speakers was the need of help for struggling addicts.

"We need to take care of the young people. We need to give them priority in the rehab," said Treatment Center supporter.

"I lost my son Johnny in February, 2015, to a heroin overdose. We spent four years trying to get him proper treatment, there was never what he needed available here," Penny Stringfield Co-Chair of the Broome County Addiction Center.

All but one of the event's public speakers, felt that the location of the Broome Developmental Center, located on Glenwood Road, would be the perfect fit for the new center since the building closed its doors in last spring. The man who spoke out against the center's location felt the close proximity of the BOCES educational facility will put students at risk for drug related incidents.

"I'm all for [the center], but it's the wrong location. The stuff that goes with drug users are drug pushers. Children are trying to get an education there and we don't need that,"said Treatment Center opposer.

Garnar stated the facility's application steps can be a long process. He claimed the non-profit organizations (names unknown at this time) interested in providing the treatment center must first "prove a need" for its establishment before it can be approved by the state Office of Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS). Garnar said public forums, like today's meeting, is exactly what is needed to go forward.

"I was shocked to know how many people supported this treatment center. We appreciate the local treatment centers, but there is not enough help for the need in Broome County," said Jason Garnar.

Fox 40 asked one person at the public forum,"What should county officials do related to building the center?," one citizen responded, "Hurry up!"

To voice your opinion on the potential treatment center, you can contact Jason Garnar's office at (607) 778-2109.