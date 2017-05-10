DWI Arrest with Kids in Car

A Chenango County man has been arrested after police say he was driving drunk with his two kids in the car.



State Police in Binghamton say 44 year old John Shapley of Afton had a blood alcohol content of point 18%. A 911 call alerted police of his reckless driving which caused one driver to swerve off the roadway on Oak Hill Road in Afton.

Shapley then hit a mailbox and continued to drive home. He is being held in the Chenango County jail on $20,000 thousand cash bail or $50,000 property bond.