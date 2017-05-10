Bearcats thrive with crowd support

It may go without saying, but playing a high stakes postseason game is a lot easier to do at home. You get to play on a familiar field, sleep in a familiar bed, stick to your normal routine, and oh... the fans. No one will cheer you on harder than your own fans. On a road trip, a handful may travel to cheer you on, but it's nothing compared to the support you'll receive at home. It's that reason that makes hosting the America East softball tournament such a huge thing for the BU Bearcats.

Just two weekends ago against Maine it was a playoff-like atmosphere as 365 fans packed the softball complex, the third most since the facility opened five years ago. With as many or more fans expected on hand this weekend, now's a good time to show your support and come to the ballpark.

"It's always an advantage to play at home because we'll have the community out here, our parents that live close by, we'll have a bunch of fans here and that will always help us stay composed and get crazy before the game. It'll help us a lot," said Kate Richard, junior third baseman who as named to the First Team All-Conference on Tuesday.

"Our support system here at Binghamton is great. We love the fans," said Crysti Eichner, senior shortstop, Second Team All-Conference. "They really get us pumped up. I remember last year, our Stony Brook game was a big game during the first round. They really, truly, help us get pumped every day."

The Bearcats will host Albany on Thursday at 11:00 am. Admission is $5.