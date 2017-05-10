Bearcats put on offensive clinic against Siena

VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton baseball (27-9) plated 11 runs in the first inning and went on to roll over Siena (17-25-2) 22-1 Wednesday afternoon at the Bearcats Baseball Complex. The lopsided win was BU's sixth straight and 14th in the last 16 games.



The Bearcats wasted no time taking control, sending 16 men to the plate in the first inning and scoring 11 runs on nine hits. From there, BU scored three runs in the second, three in the third, three in the fifth and one in the sixth before the teams traded runs in the eighth. It was the most runs and hits BU has put up since last April 30 when they beat New York Tech 23-1.



Senior right fielder Eddie Posavec went 4-for-7 with a two-run home run (in the third inning) and four RBI. Senior first baseman Brendan Skidmore went 3-for-4 with four RBI and junior catcher Jason Agresti and sophomore outfielder Sean Trenholm (2-for-2, 3 RBI) each had two hits and three RBI. Senior second baseman Henry Pellicciotti belted his first career home run - a two-run shot of the right field wall in the fifth inning. Senior outfielder Darian Herncane (2-for-4, 4 runs) also went yard, ripping a two-out, solo home run in the third. Junior center fielder CJ Krowiak went 3-for-4, including two hits in the first inning as BU batted around. Krowiak scored twice in the first inning and wound up with three runs scored.



Sophomore left-hander Robert Brown (W, 1-0) went 3.0 scoreless innings to get the win. He struck out three and allowed two hits. Five BU relievers followed and surrendered just three hits and one run over the final six frames.



Binghamton (12-2 AE) returns to conference play this weekend needing just one win to clinch the America East regular season title and No. 1 seed for the upcoming conference tournament. The Bearcats are scheduled to play a doubleheader at Stony Brook on Saturday to kick off a three-game weekend series but the weather forecast may alter the schedule.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)