Bearcats confident in young arms

Entering the season, BU Softball Head Coach Michelle Johnston was counting on her lineup to carry the team, which has been the case. Her biggest concern then, was the pitching staff.

The Bearcats lost their top two arms from last year, one to graduation and one to transfer, and had several freshmen and a few, relatively inexperienced, veterans. After clinching a second straight America East Regular Season Title the pitching is not nearly as big a concern as it was three months ago. Freshmen Rozlyn Price and Rayn Gibson were both named to the America East All-Rookie Team, and Gibson earning Second Team All-Conference as well.

"Two of our freshmen pitchers have really stepped up and come in and thrown more innings than we originally expected," said Johnston. "I think they're doing a great job mixing in with the staff. Shelby Donhauser, our senior, has done a fantastic job. She's was out for a couple weeks through the middle of the season and has come back really strong and has just given us some great innings and good complete games as well."

The Bearcats will play Albany on Thursday at 11 am. The Great Danes beat UMBC 5-4 in walk-off extra inning fashion in the 10th on Wednesday morning.