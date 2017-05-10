Arson Trial: Police Investigators Take The Stand In Stokes Case

Trial continues for Jason Stokes, the former Endicott firefighter accused of starting a blaze in his own home in August, 2016. On Wednesday, testimony was all about the trail of gas cans found in the Stokes' house.

Investigators found red gas cans, a bottle of lighter fluid, and plastic soda bottles filled with gasoline strung together and placed throughout the house. The green twine connecting the containers was also soaked in gasoline. New York State Police Investigator Jeremiah Allen believes the set up was intended to spread the fire through the whole residence.

The materials used to rig up the flammable trail were found inside the Stokes' home. A spool of green twine was in the kitchen and a bag of mutli-colored balloons was also found in the house. Investigators noted that the bag contained fewer yellow balloons, a color that was found attached to the lids of the flammable containers.

Police also found a book titled "Arson" on a shelf in the home. The defense questioned why investigators did not take DNA samples or look for fingerprints on the cover of the book. Stokes' attorney also wondered why investigators did not compare the graffiti message "Lie with pigs, fry like bacon" with a sample of Stokes' handwriting before assuming it was he who wrote it on the back of the house.

The prosecution is expected to rest its case tomorrow in Broome County Court.