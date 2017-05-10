Animal Adventure To Delay Opening Due To Weather

Animal Adventure Park, home of April, Oliver and Tajiri, has announced that they will delay their opening day due to the weekend nor’easter storm. The park had planned to open the gates on Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m. however the opening has been postponed to Monday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m. Due to the weather, a number of species would be off exhibit and indoors for their safety if the opening occurred on Saturday.

“We are extremely disappointed in this weekend’s weather conditions and have been hard at work to prepare for a Saturday opening, but the safety of the animals and our guests is our number one priority and concern,” said Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park. “For these reasons, we will need to postpone the opening day of Animal Adventure to Monday, May 15 at 10 am. We are excited to see everyone on Monday and are looking forward to a great season with numerous new additions to our animal family and exhibits.”