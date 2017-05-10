Red Cross Breakfast to Honor Heroes in the Community

On Thursday morning, the Southern Tier Chapter of the American Red Cross will honor 19 people for their heroic acts in times of crisis.



Arthur Bloom, the founder and director of MusiCorps, a music rehab program that helps injured veterans play music and recover their lives, will be the guest speaker of the 8th annual Red Cross "Real Heroes Breakfast."

Those recognized will include first responders and other community members who've helped to save lives.

"These are just everyday people who don't wake up and say I'm going to be a hero," said Bloom. "They're just an everyday person who sees a need and without thinking twice steps in to see how they can help, and so that ought to be encouraged."

Two dogs will also be recognized.

Among Bloom's accomplishments, he was honored as a Top 10 CNN Hero in 2014, Fox News "Player of the Week" in 2015, and MusiCorps received a President George H.W. Bush Daily Point of Light Award in 2016.

Proceeds from Thursday's breakfast will help the Red Cross in services including providing assistance to victims of disaster and helping to prepare people for emergency situations. The Southern Tier Chapter serves Broome, Chenango, Tioga and Tompkins Counties.

Fox 40's very own weatherman Mick Dwyer will be MCing the event at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Binghamton. We will be there to cover it and share more on those honored Thursday on Fox 40 HD News at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.