Exhibit Displays Binghamton's History in Honor of 150 Years as a City

An exhibit commemorates decades of Binghamton's history -- in honor of its 150th year as a city.

Broome County and Binghamton Historian Gerald Smith is the curator of the public display titled "At the Confluence... Binghamton Turns 150" -- now open in the Broome County Public Library's second floor exhibit room.

Binghamton, which had been a village since 1834, was incorporated as a city on April 9, 1867.

"Since that day we've been a city and gone through, as the exhibit shows, lots of ups and downs, and hopefully ups again," said Smith.

Smith says learning from the downfalls and successes of our past can help establish a greater future.

"It gives the public and the residents a time to take a look back, understand where we came from, so we know where we're going -- and not just the public, the politicians and governing bodies as well," said Smith.

Those who explore the free exhibit will see pieces ranging from back in its frontier days -- all the way to the city's potential future. It includes portraits of those who helped establish the city, and even one of the original City Council desks from 1897.

Binghamton resident Judy McMahon browsed through highlights of the city's background on Wednesday. McMahon said she's a history buff and loves learning about the area she calls home.

"It enlightens you as to why it was founded, the people who founded it, and it has its importance to this very day that we're living in," said McMahon.

According to Smith, the exhibit will be on display at the library through the end of December.