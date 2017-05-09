GANG ESCAPE: Police Take Back the Streets

Part of Mayor Rich David's promise to push back against violent crimes in Binghamton was to increase Police presence through additional Officers and Patrol Units.

To see how Officials are responding to his message, we hopped in a Binghamton Police Department Patrol Car and spent the afternoon witnessing firsthand how quickly they are responding to incidents before they get out of control.

We learned about a patrol post - the 209 - which keeps Police busy every single day. An area where Officials focus their attention as they attempt to push gang violence out of the city.

Our Officer for the day, James Stocum, did get a few calls including one that required a full team of responders and we'll show you how they took care of a situation within minutes.

Watch Fox 40 HD News at six and ten throughout the week for in-depth coverage on gang-related issues in Binghamton.