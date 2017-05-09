Rumble Ponies bullpen uncharacteristically surrenders lead

PORTLAND, ME - Portland second baseman Josh Tobias flared a go-ahead single to center to cap a three-run eighth inning and the Sea Dogs beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in come-from-behind fashion, 6-5, on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field. Portland racked up four singles in the decisive inning and snapped the Rumble Ponies three-game winning streak.

The Ponies had handed Corey Taylor a two-run cushion for the eighth. Joseph Monge started the rally with a single to left and Jake DePew followed with a single to right-center. Deiner Lopez flicked another hit down the left-field line to cut the deficit to one. Following a two-out wild pitch, Tobias placed the game-winning hit, his third of the night, just out of Champ Stuart’s reach in shallow center.

The Ponies had originally grabbed the lead in a turbulent sixth inning. With Matt Oberste on first, Teddy Stankiewicz tossed a seemingly innocuous pickoff attempt to first. Casey Delgado, who had been called for a balk on a similar attempt in the fifth, was ejected by third-base umpire Takahito Matsuda. Following a delay that included the ejection of Ponies manager Luis Rojas, Kevin Kaczmarski doubled to left-center to end Stankiewicz’s night. Jio Mier greeted reliever Williams Jerez with a two-run single to the left-field gap.

Delgado had fought through five innings, and stood to collect the win before Taylor’s third blown save of the season. Delgado allowed three runs (two earned) on a season-high nine hits in the no-decision. Luis Mateo and Kelly Secrest combined for two scoreless innings of relief. Taylor (2-3) suffered his third loss to the Sea Dogs.

Jamie Callahan (4-1) struck out three over two scoreless innings and locked down the win after Portland’s eighth-inning push.

The Rumble Ponies (17-11) conclude their series against the Sea Dogs on Wednesday night at 6:00 PM. RHP Mickey Jannis starts for Binghamton against RHP Jacob Dahlstrand in the rubber game. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 5:45 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: The loss was Binghamton’s first when leading after eight innings since they fell to the Altoona Curve on June 28, 2016…the ejections of Casey Delgado and Luis Rojas were the first of the season for Binghamton...Kevin Taylor hit a leadoff home run in the fourth inning, his second homer in three games

Tickets for the game and Binghamton’s entire home scheduled can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)