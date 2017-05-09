Bearcats place seven on All-Conference Teams

VESTAL, N.Y. – The Binghamton softball team, which recently captured its second straight America East title, also came away as the leader at the All-Conference Awards Banquet on Tuesday night.



The Bearcats were tops among all America East teams with seven all-conference picks, including a conference-best four first-team selections. In addition, Binghamton tied UMass Lowell with three All-Rookie selections and also landed a pair of All-Academic picks. All total, nine Bearcat players earned at least one accolade.



"Congratulations to all of our award winners," head coach Michelle Johnston said. "The recognition shows all their hard work they put in on a daily basis. We know these individual awards could not be accomplished without the effort of their teammates and the effort they all give us to reach our goals"



Junior outfielder Jessica Rutherford, junior third baseman Kate Richard and junior second baseman Stephanie Bielec were all repeat selections on the first team. They were joined by senior designated player Gabby Bracchi, who earned her first career all-conference honor. Bracchi was also named to the All-Academic Team for the second consecutive year.



Rutherford is now a three-time all-conference selection, having also been named to the second team in 2015. She is currently ranked third in the America East in batting (.362), fourth in both hits (51) and runs (31) and fifth in slugging percentage (.596). Rutherford broke the Binghamton program's single-game record with five hits against UMBC on April 3 and was named the America East Player of the Week on April 4.



Like Rutherford, Richard also was named to the second team as a freshman. She currently ranks seventh in the conference in batting (.350), second in home runs (12) and first with 46 RBI. In the Bearcats' key series sweep against Maine April 29-30, Richard drilled three home runs and had six RBI. She was named the America East Player of the Week twice this season (March 21 and May 2).



Bielec finished the regular season with a career-best .339 batting average. She is currently ranked fifth in the America East with 49 hits. Bielec also ranks second on the team with 11 multiple-hit games.



Bracchi, meanwhile, ranks second in the America East with 16 stolen bases. She set the Binghamton program record with five stolen bases at Hartford on April 23.



Second-team all-conference honors went to senior outfielder Bridget Hunt, senior shortstop Crysti Eichner and freshman pitcher Rayn Gibson. It marked the first all-conference appearance for each of them. Gibson was also named to the All-Rookie team while Eichner joined Bracchi on the All-Academic Team.



Hunt, who is batting .306 so far this season, leads the America East with six triples. Currently, she has reached base in a team-best 18 consecutive games. For the season, Hunt has nine multiple-hit games and three-multiple RBI performances.



Eichner has three home runs and 20 RBI so far this year. Her biggest home run was a two-run shot in Binghamton's 6-3 win over Oklahoma State – a team that current has an RPI ranking of No. 36 – back on Feb. 19.



Gibson is one of just four freshmen in the America East that was named to one of the all-conference teams. She has gone 8-6 so far this season. Gibson ranks third with a 3.40 ERA and is tied for fourth in victories. On March 21, She was named the America East Pitcher of the Week.



Joining Gibson on the All-Rookie Team were freshman catcher Sara Herskowitz and freshman pitcher Rozlyn Price.



Herskowitz is tied for second on the team with five home runs and ranks third with 22 RBI. Like Eichner, she also hit a two-run homer in the win over Oklahoma State on Feb. 19.



Price ranks second on the team with seven victories and is first in innings pitched (101.2). She has shared one shutout this year and recorded a save.



Binghamton is the No. 1 seed for the upcoming America East Tournament, which begins Wednesday at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The Bearcats have a first-round bye and will face either Albany or UMBC in a second-round game on Thursday at 11 a.m.



NOTE: This marks the third time in five years that Binghamton has posted the most softball all-conference selections. The other two instances came in 2013 and last year … Rutherford, Richard and Bielec were also named All-Rookie in 2015. They were preceded by Eichner, Hunt and Bracchi, who were named All-Rookie in 2014. In addition, Rutherford was named the 2015 America East Rookie of the Year.