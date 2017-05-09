  • Home

Tuesday's High School Roundup

Scores and Highlights from Tuesday's High School Sports schedule:

Softball:

Binghamton 1 - Maine-Endwell 0
Owego 15 - Seton 0
Chenango Forks 13 - Norwich 2
Horseheads 13 - Ithaca 1
Corning 11 - Union-Endicott 4
Elmira 5 - Vestal 4
Edmeston 6 - Schenevus 2
Elmira Notre Dame 7 - Union Springs 0
Moravia 4 - Trumansburg 2
Tioga 6 - Odessa-Montour 0 (Game 1)
Tioga 20 - Odessa-Montour 0 (Game 2)
Waverly 17 - Whitney Point 0
MAC Semi-finals:
Deposit 6 - Afton 3
Bainbridge-Guilford 10 - Hancock 0
?(Finals Wednesday @ Deposit, 4:30)