Florida Fugitives Arrested in Broome County

The Broome County Sheriff's Office arrested two Florida fugitives on Sunday.

Teresa Michael, 29, and Joshua Walker, 27, were wanted in Polk County for fraud.

They were caught during a routine traffic stop in the Town of Dickinson. The vehicle that they were traveling in had an expired inspection. Police also arrested the driver of the vehicle for having a suspended license.

Michael and Walker await extradition at the Broome County Correctional Facility.