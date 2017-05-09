Bearcats bring experience to the AEast Tournament

One year ago the BU softball team hosted the America East Tournament and fell just short in their pursuit of a conference title. Now, a year older and more experienced both on the field, and mentally in handling the pressure of the postseason, the Bearcats are well armed with knowledge, experience, and talent in their veterans who are sharing that with their younger teammates.

"We had a pretty good journey last year. I think what we really want to focus on is passing what we learned from upperclassmen down to the freshmen and preparing them for what lies ahead," said Bridget Hunt, Senior, RF. "Truly, we have so much confidence on this team, 1-9, all throughout the dugout and I think we think we want to focus on passing that down to the freshmen, sophomores, and everyone."

"For all of our returners that were here last year, I think they have a good feel for what the tournament experience is like. Now, doing this while being home and taking finals both before and after games, I think we're going to do everything we can to stay together as a team throughout the week and come out and work to play our best ball."

The Bearcats get a first round bye in the tournament as the top seed, and will play either UMBC or Albany on Thursday at 11:00 am.