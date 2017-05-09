Johnson City School District Ready for Budget Vote

Johnson City's School District had its final board meeting Tuesday night before next week's budget vote.



The Johnson City Board of Education adopted a $54 million dollar budget at it's meeting on April 11th, supported by a 2.38 percent tax levy increase.

Despite the overall budget increase, it's the lowest increase in the district over the last five years.

"Our board committee worked extremely hard. We made some very strategic moves financially to make sure we maintained all of our programs, all of our staff without any cuts", said Assistant Superintendent, Eric Race.

Community members will also be able to vote on the proposition of purchasing three new buses. The buses would cost approximately $375,000 dollars, and state aid would pay for 81 percent of that amount.

The budget vote will take place next Tuesday from 12:00 to 8:00 pm at Johnson City High School and Chrisfield Campus (Old Blessed Sacrament) on Chrisfield Ave.