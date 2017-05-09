State Senate Passed Community Heroes Protection Act

The New York State Senate passed the Community Heroes Protection Act Tuesday.

The bill which is sponsored by State Senator Fred Akshar would make crimes explicitly committed against law enforcement and first responders, punishable as hate crimes. It would be designated as a hate crime only if it is intentionally aimed at first responders based on the profile of their career.

The bill was inspired by those who were injured or have lost their lives in the line of duty. A recent study found that 135 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty last year. Of those 135 officers, 21 came in ambush style shootings. The highest total in more than two decades.