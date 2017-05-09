Binghamton City School District Planning for Future

The Binghamton City School District is engaging community members and parents with strategic planning to set priorities and establish an action plan for the future.

"Our hope is that our students find their own voice, and find their passion and what they love to do and our teachers and our faculty and administration are here to support that and craft those opportunities for them to be successful, said Tonia Thompson, BCSD Superintendent."

Community members are encouraged to share thoughts and feelings about the current state of the district. This is just the first meeting that the district plans to have at Binghamton City schools.