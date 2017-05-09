Cards in Corsages Encourage Prom-goers to Make Safe Choices

As local students get ready for this upcoming prom season, they'll have an extra reminder to make smart and safe choices.

The Broome County Opioid Abuse Council's Drug Free Communities group is working with florists in the county, including Gennarelli's Flower Shop in Binghamton, to provide prom-goers with "prom cards" in the boxes of their corsages and boutonnieres.

The cards, which read "Keep Calm and Be Yourself", include statistics and awareness for underage drinking.

"Anytime we can stop anybody from drinking or doing drugs, maybe just a last thought to not get involved with this -- or whoa, even the florist is trying to tell us don't do this... it's something I wanted to be a part of," said Victoria Paoletti, Owner of Gennarelli's Flower Shop.

Drug Free Communities Coordinator Kara Skellett said the goal is to encourage students to have a plan and make choices that will leave them with happy memories rather than regrets.

"We really want teens to think twice about making the choice to drink, making the choice to ride in a car with somebody that has been drinking, or drinking and driving themselves," said Skellett.

"I just think seeing that card the one last time before they put that corsage on is going to give them that push to possibly say no to peer pressure," Skellett added.



Skellett told Fox 40 that around 2,000 prom-goers will receive these cards this year, as Broome County's prom season kicks off this weekend. She encourages those who are looking to avoid peer pressure and have fun to attend events such as their school's after-prom party.