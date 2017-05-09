Stokes Arson Trial: A Case Of "Circumstantial" Evidence

Testimony began on Tuesday for the Jason Stokes arson trial. The former Endicott firefighter is accused of setting fire to his own home in August 2016.

In opening statements, both the prosecution and the defense called this a case of circumstantial evidence, meaning no one saw Jason Stokes start this fire.

Five witnesses took the stand on Tuesday, including Endicott Fire Chief Joe Griswold and Broome County Fire Investigator Jeff Winchell. Both Griswold and Winchell testified that second story windows were open when they arrived at the Stokes home. Stokes told investigators that he had used a shotgun to open a window to ventilate the smoke. Winchell says this is concerning because the fire started in the basement and ventilating above a fire draws the heat and the blaze up quicker.

"I was shocked. I've never had someone use a shotgun to open a window for ventilation..." — Jeff Winchell, Fire Investigator

Griswold said firefighters found a gas can sitting on the coffee table. Winchell ran in to remove the can, worrying about firefighters entering the home with the explosive inside. It wasn't until he was outside the home, that he noticed the gas can he was carrying was tied to something else. Going back inside, Winchell and his colleagues found the can was strung to several other containers filled with flammable liquid.

During a taped interrogation by New York State Investigators, Stokes said the doors to the home were locked before the family went to bed. When firefighters arrived at the scene around 2:30am the doors were still locked and they had to force entry. Police investigators jumped on this detail during the taped interview. They put the pressure on Stokes, saying "No one broke in to start that fire," and "We're going to be talking to your wife, we're going to be taking to your kids. If you didn't start it, one of those 3 people did."

This is why the defense refers to this as a case of "Eenie, meenie, minie, moe," saying police did not investigate thoroughly and just needed to make an arrest out of the four people who were in the home.

Testimony continues tomorrow in Broome County Court.