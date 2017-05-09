Garnar Looking for Public Input on Potential Drug Treatment Center

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar wants your opinion regarding a potential new drug treatment center in the Town of Dickinson.

The County Executive says two organizations have expressed interest in placing a drug treatment facility at the former Broome Developmental Center on Glenwood Road.

Garnar said a treatment facility could take over a year to get approved by the state Office of Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS).

"I think when they fill out their OASAS application, they have to demonstrate that there's a need for this in the community," said Garnar. "And there's a lot of different ways to do that. One of the ways is just to speak to the people in the community."

According to Garnar, a different state entity would also have to come to agreement on either leasing or purchasing one or several of the location's buildings. He added that if either treatment provider were to apply -- it could help fill a shortage of treatment facilities in the community.

"We'll have enough treatment options the day that somebody who is using and addicted, and wants to stop using and get help, they can go get help -- that is the day we will know that we have enough services in Broome County. Unfortunately, that's not the case today with the very long waiting list," said Garnar.

At this time, Garnar said he couldn't give the names of the interested parties or exactly what treatment would be offered. He said he would advocate for treatment including expanded mental health, detox and inpatient services.

"This is a multi-step process, but I think the good news here is that we have people that are very interested in providing more services here in the community," said Garnar.

The Broome Developmental Center closed its doors last spring.

According to Garnar, there are currently around 60-80 people working at the facility on tasks such as security, maintenance, and training for local programs, "but my understanding is they're in one building and there's a number of large buildings on campus."

"When you look at a residential treatment center, a long-term inpatient facility -- I mean, that is what this type of facility looks like. So you wouldn't really have to do much to it and it seems, like one of the providers said, to be a turnkey operation," Garnar added. "I feel that this is a win-win if we were to make this happen -- it would provide a huge need for services in this area and it would provide a lot of jobs, and very good paying jobs for people in the area."

Public Forum Information:

The County Executive is holding a public forum on Wednesday, May 10, to hear the community's thoughts on this potential facility and what kind of treatment services they feel are needed in the area. It will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Broome County Public Library (located at 185 Court St. in Binghamton).

Garnar encourages those who can't attend to contact his office. One way you can do that is by calling (607) 778-2109.

Below you can watch the press conference Garnar held Tuesday to discuss Wednesday's public forum:

