Bearcats learn from falling short last year

It's not every day you get a chance to correct a mistake, and while the BU Bearcats can't do exactly that, they can do the next best thing. Last year the top-seed Bearcats, hosting the America East Softball Tournament, lost in the conference semi-finals and had to watch as Maine won an America East Title on their home field. This year, after an 11-4 conference showing, the Bearcats are once again hosting the tournament.

This time though, they're confident, rather than over confident. The focus now is, as cliche as it sounds, one game at a time, one out at a time, one pitch at a time.

"Going in this year, we're not going to take anything for granted," said Jessica Rutherford, Junior CF. "Last year we got ahead of ourselves and we were thinking about past America East. I think our main focus is America East this weekend. We're not thinking about what's going to happen after, we're thinking about one game at a time."

"We've had the experience of playing the tournament both on the road and at home, and we know the pressure of being at home and expectations," said Michelle Johnston, Head Coach. "I think we've taken a few things away from last year. We're going to work to play nice and loose this week and just come out to play our game one game at a time."

As hosts, the Bearcats get a first round bye in the double-elimination format. They will play either Albany or UMBC on Thursday at 11:00 am. The America East Awards Banquet will be held Tuesday Evening in the University Union at 6:30.