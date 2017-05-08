Oswalt on point as Rumble Ponies continue to roll

PORTLAND, ME – Tomas Nido broke a scoreless game with an RBI single in the ninth inning and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies edged the Portland Sea Dogs, 2-0, on Monday night at Hadlock Field. Corey Oswalt tossed seven scoreless innings to match Portland starter Kevin McAvoy in the Ponies’ third straight win.

Dale Burdick started Binghamton’s ninth-inning rally with a walk against Austin Maddox. A single by Luis Guillorme put runners at the corners for Nido. The Rumble Pony catcher laced a 1-0 pitch into center, putting Binghamton on the board. Kevin Taylor added insurance with a sacrifice fly to left.

McAvoy and Oswalt traded scoreless inning through the game’s first seven frames. The Sea Dogs threatened Oswalt in the third by loading the bases on two hits and a walk. The Rumble Pony righty diffused the rally and kept Portland off the board by fanning Mike Olt, one of his four strikeouts.

Oswalt set down nine of the next eleven Sea Dogs he faced before Nick Longhi started the seventh with a single. Longhi advanced to third on a sac bunt and a groundout, but was stranded there when Oswalt retired Deiner Lopez to preserve the scoreless game.

The Rumble Ponies could not solve Kevin McAvoy. Making his third start this season against Binghamton, the Portland righty surrendered just two hits and struck out six, matching a season-high. McAvoy faced one over the minimum over seven innings in the no-decision.

Oswalt tossed scoreless innings, matching a season-best. He scattered four hits and stepped around a season-high three walks in the no-decision.

With a two-run cushion, Alberto Baldonado struck out two in the ninth to collect his fifth save of the season. Kyle Regnault (1-0) earned the win after working a perfect eighth inning.

Maddox (0-1) was handed his first loss of the season.

The Rumble Ponies (17-10) continue their three-game series in Portland on Tuesday at 6:00 PM. RHP Casey Delgado takes the mound to face RHP Teddy Stankiewicz. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 5:45 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Corey Oswalt has thrown 18-1/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run…Binghamton earned their third shutout win of the season and second in their last three games…the two-hour, thirteen-minute contest was Binghamton’s shortest nine-inning game since June 5, 2016 (2:07)…Binghamton is 10-2 in their last 12 games

Tickets for the game and Binghamton’s entire home scheduled can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)