NY Senate Passes Legislation to Crack Down on Gang Violence

Monday, the New York State Senate passed legislation to fight the rise of deadly criminal gang violence.

Gang violence has increased tremendously in urban and suburban areas, and the rise of street gang MS-13 has claimed at least 11 lives in less than a year. The passing of this new bill would strengthen legal actions targeting street gangs.

Sponsored by Senator Martin Golden (R), the "Criminal Street Gang Enforcement and Prevention Act" (CSGEPA) aims to better prosecute gang violence and stop gang recruitment through proactive community outreach.

"As a former NYC Police Officer, I know firsthand that the presence of gangs on the streets...destroy communities. It is time we create stricter penalties, along with educational programs, to reduce gang violence across New York State," said Senator Golden.

Bill cosponsor, Senator Elaine Phillips (R), says this legislation's approach at targeting children that could possibly lead to gang-related activity is needed to address the root causes of street gang growth, like MS-13. Schools would consult with the state to implement a curriculum focused on youth violence prevention. This helping educators interact in a positive manner with children and their parents, improving their lives.

"Gangs are brutally and mercilessly preying on people. No community should ever have to fear horrific acts of violence like those which took place on Long Island," said Senator Phillips.

The new bill is the first legislation that legally defines "criminal street gangs" in New York's penal statutes. Classifying and identifying this type of criminal activity will also help law enforcement better track gangs. Part of the funding for the CSGEPA comes through forfeited assets that obtained following convictions for gang activity.

"We must not only work to prevent the formation of gangs, but we should penalize them, track them, and educate them so the dangers they cause on our streets can be eliminated," said Senator Golden.