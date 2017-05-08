Bearcats sweep weekly conference baseball awards

BOSTON - After sweeping another conference series, the Binghamton Bearcats are one win away from clinching the America East baseball regular season title. Binghamton went 4-0 last week, including sweeping three games vs. UMass Lowell to improve to 26-9 overall and 12-2 in conference play. Albany won both of their games vs. Stony Brook in a rain shortened series, while UMBC and Maine split their brief two-game series. Here are the week 12 award winners:

Player of the Week

Jason Agresti, Binghamton, Jr., C, Yorktown Heights, N.Y.

Hit .500 (7-for-14) with five extra-base hits (1 HR and four doubles)

Finished with a .533 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage.

Scored the go-ahead run after an eighth inning double in Sunday's 5-2 win over UMass Lowell.

Caught all four games in a 4-0 week.

Went 2-for-2 with a double and a home run in game two of the series vs. UMass Lowell.

Pitcher of the Week

Nick Gallagher, Binghamton, So., RHP, New Fairfield, Conn.

Improved to a league-best 7-1 with a win over UMass Lowell on Saturday.

Threw six shutout innings, scattering four hits and allowing two walks.

Struck out eight in the game.

Lowered season ERA to 1.40, which ranks in the top-10 of the country.

Rookie of the Week

Justin Drpich, Binghamton, Fr., 2B, South Salem, N.Y.

Hit .467 (7-for-15) with five extra-base hits to slug 1.200 for the week.

Drove in a league-best eight runs over four games.

Belted three home runs, including a walk-off grand slam to beat St. Bonaventure.

Added four hits in the series against UMass Lowell and is betting a team-high .436 during conference play.

Weekly Award Winners

Feb. 21 - Player of the Week: Russ Olive, UMass Lowell; Pitcher of the Week: Nick Silva, Maine; Rookie of the Week: Michael Wilson, Stony Brook

Feb. 28 - Player of the Week: Justin Yurchak, Binghamton; Pitcher of the Week: Nick Silva, Maine; Rookie of the Week: Austin Young, UMass Lowell

March 6 - Player of the Week: Paul Rufo, Binghamton; Pitcher of the Week: Jacob Christian, UMBC; Rookie of the Week: Mac Wangenstein, Albany

March 13 - Player of the Week: Chris Sharpe, UMass Lowell; Pitcher of the Week: Jack McClure, Albany; Rookie of the Week: John Polichetti, UMass Lowell

March 21 - Player of the Week: Kyle Sacks, Albany; Pitcher of the Week: Kenny McLean, Albany; Rookie of the Week: John Polichetti, UMass Lowell

March 28 - Player of the Week: Brandon Janofsky, Stony Brook; Pitcher & Rookie of the Week: Brian Herrmann, Stony Brook

April 4 - Player of the Week: Hunter Dolshun, UMBC; Pitcher of the Week: Colin Duffley, UMass Lowell; Rookie of the Week: Greg Marino, Stony Brook

April 11 - Player of the Week: Colby Maiola, UMass Lowell; Co-Pitchers of the Week: Andrew Ryan, UMass Lowell & Justin Courtney, Maine; Rookie of the Week: Jake Miller, Binghamton

April 18 - Player of the Week: Christopher Bec, Maine; Pitcher of the Week: Jacob Wloczewski, Binghamton; Rookie of the Week: Christian Torres, UMBC

April 25 - Player of the Week: Ben Bengtson, Hartford; Pitcher of the Week: Nick Kuzia, UMass Lowell; Rookie of the Week: Christian Torres, UMBC

May 2 - Player of the Week: Russ Olive, UMass Lowell; Pitcher of the Week: Andrew Ryan, UMass Lowell; Rookie of the Week: Cam Climo, UMass Lowell

May 8 - Player of the Week: Jason Agresti, Binghamton; Pitcher of the Week: Nick Gallagher, Binghamton; Rookie of the Week: Justin Drpich, Binghamton

